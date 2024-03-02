Married At First Sight star Olivia Frazer reveals ‘trauma’ after fire breaks out in her apartment

<!–

Olivia Frazer took to Instagram to reveal that she had a lucky escape that could have ended in tragedy.

The former Married at First Sight star, 29, said she almost burned down her apartment after a pizza she left in a hot oven “caught on fire.”

In a video posted to her Stories on Friday, a shocked Olivia told her fans she had a smoke-filled apartment after being nearby.

“Guys, I’ve traumatized myself, I’ve traumatized my dogs, and I’ve probably traumatized my neighbors,” she began.

Olivia Frazer (pictured) took to Instagram to reveal she had a lucky escape that could have ended in tragedy.

Continuing, Olivia explained how she had “almost burned the place down.”

She said she had planned a “girls’ night out” with her podcast partner, model Lucy Bennett, and ordered pizza.

‘I thought I’d keep it warm in the oven like I’ve done thousands of times before… it all caught fire.

‘So now I have a smoke-filled apartment… and the smoke alarms go off every two minutes… and my kitchen is flooded (because) I splashed water everywhere to put out the damn fire.’

An exasperated Olive revealed how mortified she was by her experience.

‘I’ve been cooking since I was ten without supervision and I’ve never set anything on fire… what the fuck!’ she said.

It comes after Olivia once again criticized the ‘villain’ edit she was given on Married At First Sight after starring on the show in 2022.

The reality star took to Instagram to express her frustrations with Channel Nine and its producers’ experiment while her season airs in Sweden.

Olivia claimed she has never said which country her season airs in and only finds out when she receives an avalanche of “hate” messages on social media.

The blonde Central Coast beauty, who ‘married’ boyfriend Jackson Lonie on the show, was labeled public enemy number one on MAFS season 9 following her feud with rival girlfriend Domenica Calarco.

Meanwhile, Olivia, a former school teacher, launched a new media career last month with the podcast. Living loose with Liv and Lucy – with her friend Lucy Bennett.