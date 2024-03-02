Christian Horner cuts an isolated figure as he arrives alone ahead of the first Grand Prix of the season in Bahrain… with the under-fire Red Bull boss at the centre of  ‘inappropriate’ text scandal

Christian Horner was acquitted of “coercive behavior towards an employee”

But texts and photos allegedly sent by the Red Bull boss were leaked on Thursday.

He continues to lead the team in Bahrain as they prepare a double defense of the title.

Christian Horner looked solitary as he arrived at the Bahrain International Circuit for the opening Grand Prix of the 2024 season as controversy surrounds the start of the Red Bull team.

Horner has been at the center of a saga of “inappropriate” texting scandals, after being cleared following an internal investigation what appeared to be intimate WhatsApp exchanges with a female colleague were sent to Formula One’s most influential figures. Thursday.

He has denied any wrongdoing and has been present when the team began its defense of the two world titles they won in dominant fashion last season.

According to Sky SportsFormula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali and FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem met on Friday to discuss the issue affecting F1.

Ben Sulayem admitted that the controversy surrounding the Red Bull team’s principle is “harming the sport”.

Horner took his position in the Red Bull paddock as usual on Friday during third practice and qualifying.

Horner was briefly absent from the Red Bull pit wall during third practice on Friday afternoon while speaking to Ben Sulayem.

On track it proved to be a successful day for the team, as three-time world champion Max Verstappen took pole position in qualifying.