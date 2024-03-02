Sat. Mar 2nd, 2024

    Premier League: Live scores, team news and updates as Liverpool travel to Nottingham Forest, Brentford host Chelsea, Tottenham take on Crystal Palace plus the rest of Saturday’s afternoon kick-offs

    Oh my goodness, today we have a fantastic day in store for you.

    When was the last time you remember there were SIX Premier League kick-off matches at 3pm? Well, there are many nowadays.

    It feels like the old days, 3pm Saturday kick-offs are a staple in English football, and when we have six of them it just feels right.

    Among those matches are some very enjoyable ones, including a trip to the East Midlands for league leaders Liverpool. Once again, no one has a Scooby who Jürgen Klopp will select at the City Ground.

    The title race, the battle for the top four and the fight against relegation will be greatly affected by some of today’s results. I feel like it’s going to be another intriguing day of top-notch action.

    So let’s get into it, shall we?

