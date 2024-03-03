Luis Suarez scores his first MLS goal for Inter Miami with stunning finish before former Liverpool striker bags a BRACE just 11 minutes into rivalry clash against Orlando City SC

Luis Suárez scored his first goal for Inter Miami four minutes into the game

The Uruguayan combined with Julian Gressel to double the lead in the 11th minute.

DailyMail.com provides the latest international sports news.

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Luis Suarez finally opened his scoring account for Inter Miami when the striker found the net twice in the first 11 minutes of the Herons’ rivalry clash against Orlando City SC.

The Uruguayan was Inter Miami’s main signing during the off-season as David Beckham and company continued to increase their ranks, which already included Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets.

However, the former Liverpool star had struggled in his MLS start, failing to score during Inter Miami’s preseason friendlies and starting two games in the 2024 season.

But Suárez finally broke the dam, scoring his first MLS goal just four minutes into the game against Florida.

Suarez went down after a challenge and appeared to favor his right leg early in the game, but recovered when Julian Gressel found him in the area.

Luis Suarez finally scored his first goal for Inter Miami during their rivalry clash on Saturday.

He produced an impressive first-time finish with a low cross and volleyed it into the top right corner.

Seven minutes after breaking the ice, Gressel and Suárez teamed up again with El Pistolero putting the finishing touches on a clever give-and-take with the US international to double the lead.

Suarez could have easily turned his double into a hat-trick in the 29th minute, but he opted to leave it to Robert Taylor, who extended Miami’s lead to a comfortable 3-0 in the Florida derby.

Suarez had suffered an injury in the Herons’ season opener against Real Salt Lake.

He picked up an assist in the 2-0 win, but the elderly striker was seen limping towards the end of the match and raised fears.

But the 37-year-old has been included in Tata Martino’s starting XI in the last two games, including Saturday’s.