Longtime Massachusetts Basketball Official Dies After Collapsing on Court

Brian Babineau/Getty Images

A longtime basketball official in Massachusetts has died after collapsing on the court mid-game on Friday night.

Don McGillicuddy was refereeing a state tournament game in Watertown and was in the midst of making a call when he suddenly went down, sparking a frenzied reaction in the gym as spectators were cleared out and community members and athletic trainers rushed in to render aid.

McGillicuddy was initially revived but passed away in an ambulance on the way to a hospital, his colleague, John Rafferty, told local media. Just a few weeks shy of his 57th birthday, McGillicuddy reportedly suffered two heart attacks, one on the court and one in the ambulance.

Read more at The Daily Beast.