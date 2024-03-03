Kylie Jenner Shares Stunning Glam Shots Wearing a Flower Crown as She Teases First Cosmic Fragrance

<!–

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on Saturday to promote her upcoming and first fragrance, called Cosmic.

The 26-year-old Calabasas native, who stepped out in a bold black look on Friday, appeared in a gorgeous campaign featuring two glamorous close-up shots.

Kylie’s dark hair was swept out of her face and topped with a floral crown adorned with pink flowers.

It was lit to eclipse half of his face in shadow, leaving only one of his eyes illuminated.

He wrote in a caption to his 400 million followers: ‘COSMIC. My first fragrance will be released on March 7th.

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on Saturday to promote her upcoming and first fragrance, called Cosmic.

The Calabasas native, 26, appeared in a gorgeous campaign with two glamorous close-up shots.

The note continued with a description of the scent, saying: “Cosmic is a sweet, warm, elevated floral scent that is perfect for day and night.”

The billionaire tycoon added: ‘know the notes: ✦ opening: star jasmine (floral, sweet) + blood orange (bright, citrusy) ✦ heart: golden amber accord (rich) + red peony accord (soft, sweet, floral) ✦ base: vanilla and musk accord (creamy, addictive) + cedar wood (woody, warm) kyliecosmetics.com.’

And the official Kylie Cosmetics Instagram account also posted the pair of images and added: ‘COSMIC 3/7.’

Jenner unveiled the perfume on Friday morning after showing it off the day before.

The businesswoman showed the transparent, lumpy, oval-shaped bottle with a round lid on Instagram and X.

She also posed for ethereal photos in a white top with her jet black hair tied back.

“She’s cosmic ★⋆ and will debut Kylie’s debut fragrance on March 7,” the caption read.

It comes after the reality TV personality launched her clothing brand Khy just a few months ago. His spring collection, called Drop 004, was released last week.

The businesswoman showed off the transparent, lumpy, oval-shaped bottle with a round lid on Instagram and X.

Along with her other business projects, Kylie recently promoted her makeup in a TikTok clip.

Kylie has been keeping busy in recent months as she continues to keep fans on their toes with her elaborate releases.

“Khy aims to redefine the modern wardrobe by offering edited collections that seamlessly blend luxury with everyday style, spanning a diverse range,” reads her fashion brand’s website.

In July it was revealed that she was going to launch her own fast fashion line with the help of Jens and Emma Grede.

And officially announced Khy at the end of October, and the first release will be released on November 1st.