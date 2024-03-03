The Border Patrol Union ridicules Biden for his visit to Texas with a joke itinerary of his day along with a photo of the president sleeping in a chaise lounge, after saying the trip was purely for ‘politics’

The National Border Patrol Council has savagely mocked President Joe Biden days after he paid a visit to the southern border.

The Council, which is the official union of the United States Border Patrol, funded and managed by Border Patrol agents, joked about how the president’s itinerary would have been extremely grueling for the 81-year-old.

‘Climb aboard AF1, take a nap. Wake up in a place called Brownsville. Read a big message on the teleprompter: “It’s all Trump’s fault.”

‘AF1 board, ask who the people in green uniforms were, they were told they “tie up” illegal aliens, they express horror, they take a nap. Wake up, call cover, go to the beach, take a nap,” the union tweeted along with a photo of Biden sleeping in the sand.

Migrants crossing the border at Eagle Pass from Mexico. Both Biden and Trump headed to the southern border on Thursday for opposing events as polls show immigration is a major issue among voters in swing states.

President Joe Biden delivers a speech on immigration and border security on February 29 in Brownsville, Texas. The president visited the border near Brownsville on the same day as former President Donald Trump’s mourning trip to neighboring Eagle Pass, Texas.

Of course, Biden didn’t actually go to the beach after his trip to Texas, but it was a fun post. The photograph was taken in July 2023.

On Monday, the Council chief criticized Biden for what he called a brazen election campaign, accusing him of deciding to visit the southern border with Mexico only because he is trailing in the polls.

Brandon Judd said the president, who visited Brownsville, Texas, on Thursday, wasn’t even going to the right place.

“You’ve had three years to do something,” Judd, who represents 17,000 Border Patrol agents, told DailyMail.com.

“And now that he knows that he is being badly hurt in the polls, due to the crisis he caused, he is now going to the border.”

The Border Patrol union frequently mocks the president over illegal immigration.

The organization wrote on X on Friday: ‘Wasn’t it Biden who encouraged people around the world to “invade the border”? Didn’t Biden immediately rescind all of Trump’s successful EOs that kept our border under control?

‘Didn’t he publicly and callously accuse BP officers of criminal assault, then tell the world ‘those people will pay’ and it was all nonsense? Have you apologized or taken responsibility for any of it, or apologized to the victims of some of the millions of illegal aliens you imported into this country?

President Biden receives a tour of the border with CBP agents on the Rio Grande in Brownsville, Texas.

Donald Trump was 324 miles away in Eagle Pass, Texas

Republican presidential candidate Former President Donald Trump speaks with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott during a visit to the U.S.-Mexico border, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Eagle Pass, Texas.

About 45 percent of registered voters said they would vote for Trump, while only 43 percent would vote for the current president, according to a new poll by The New York Times and Siena College.

If Biden had really done everything he could, Judd added, why would he have to leave?

Brandon Judd, chairman of the National Border Patrol Council, sharply criticized President Joe Biden’s trip to the southern border this week.

People cross the Rio Grande to surrender in Brownsville, Texas, to the authorities to begin their immigration process

This week marked Biden’s second visit to the border as president. He traveled to El Paso in January of last year after local officials cleared migrant camps.

During his trip to Brownsville, Biden spoke about the bipartisan immigration bill that failed to pass the Senate, putting the blame squarely on former President Trump.

Republicans have expressed opposition to the bill, which they say doesn’t do enough.

“The majority of Democrats and Republicans in both chambers support this legislation until someone came along and said don’t do that thing that would benefit the incumbent. That’s a great way to do business in America for such a serious problem,” Biden said. he said while in Brownsville.

In Brownsville, border crossings have dropped sharply in recent months after Republican Gov. Greg Abbott installed miles of chain-link fencing as part of Operation Lone Star, which he signed into law in December.

Internal CBP data for all border patrol stations in February, obtained by Fox News, shows that the Brownsville area had about 462 apprehensions, which averages about 17 per day.

That makes Brownsville, Texas, the 29th busiest Border Patrol station of the month. The number one station was Three Points in the Tucson, Arizona sector, which recorded more than 13,900 arrests in February.

Brownsville could give Biden a platform to argue that illegal crossings have decreased dramatically given that it was the busiest corridor for illegal crossings for nine years.

But Republicans have called it something else: a ‘photo shoot’.

President Mike Johnson accused Biden of simply going for optics.

‘Brownsville is ranked 29th. Why would I go to 29? Because he really doesn’t want to see reality,” he said Thursday.

At a press conference of House Republican leaders, many of the leaders repeatedly accused Biden of taking a “picture.”

“President Biden is coming down to the border today to take a photo,” said Majority Leader Steve Scalise. “Today he has the authority to solve this problem that he created.”

The White House has said it is House Republicans who are turning the border into a “political stunt.”

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre responded to GOP criticism of Biden’s trip, noting that it was House Republicans who refused to hold a vote on a bill. bipartisan border security plan after Trump came out against it.