GOP Candidate Eric Hovde Says He’s a Uniter—but Donates to the MAGA Extreme

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Associated Press

At a luxury building in Wisconsin last week, mustachioed multimillionaire and accused carpetbagger Eric Hovde made the case for his election to the U.S. Senate in his run against two-term Democrat Tammy Baldwin.

“Are you ready to be uniters and healers for your country?” the 59-year-old Republican hedge-fund manager asked the crowd gathered in the rooftop Sky Club, a plush amenity at one of his real estate firm’s rental properties. “Are you ready to restore the American dream?”

Since announcing his run, Hovde—who also owns a California bank and $7 million mansion in Laguna Beach—has delivered a steady stream of platitudes on Twitter/X. “I don’t believe in the politics of destruction,” he posted. “That’s what has gotten us to where we are today.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.