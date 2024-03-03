Sun. Mar 3rd, 2024

    News

    GOP Candidate Eric Hovde Says He’s a Uniter—but Donates to the MAGA Extreme

    By

    Mar 3, 2024 , , , , ,
    GOP Candidate Eric Hovde Says He’s a Uniter—but Donates to the MAGA Extreme

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Associated Press

    At a luxury building in Wisconsin last week, mustachioed multimillionaire and accused carpetbagger Eric Hovde made the case for his election to the U.S. Senate in his run against two-term Democrat Tammy Baldwin.

    “Are you ready to be uniters and healers for your country?” the 59-year-old Republican hedge-fund manager asked the crowd gathered in the rooftop Sky Club, a plush amenity at one of his real estate firm’s rental properties. “Are you ready to restore the American dream?”

    Since announcing his run, Hovde—who also owns a California bank and $7 million mansion in Laguna Beach—has delivered a steady stream of platitudes on Twitter/X. “I don’t believe in the politics of destruction,” he posted. “That’s what has gotten us to where we are today.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    Breaking News

    Airline starts to weigh luggage AND passengers

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    Amanda Serrano’s bout against Nina Meinke is cancelled due to the Puerto Rican fighter being deemed ‘medically unfit’ just minutes before the clash

    Mar 3, 2024
    News

    Corio, Victoria: A heavily armed siege unfolds after a gunman barricades himself in a house and police in bulletproof vests rush to the scene

    Mar 3, 2024

    You missed

    Breaking News

    Airline starts to weigh luggage AND passengers

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    Amanda Serrano’s bout against Nina Meinke is cancelled due to the Puerto Rican fighter being deemed ‘medically unfit’ just minutes before the clash

    Mar 3, 2024
    News

    Corio, Victoria: A heavily armed siege unfolds after a gunman barricades himself in a house and police in bulletproof vests rush to the scene

    Mar 3, 2024
    News

    The 7 Greatest TV and Movie Do-Overs, From ‘Dune’ to ‘Deadpool’

    Mar 3, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy