Small detail in America’s NRL coverage proves the code has a huge mountain to climb to make an impact in America

Fox Sports refers to the NRL as Major League Rugby

Manly put on an attacking show to beat Souths 36-24

Sea Eagles scored 18 points in 12 minutes

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The NRL season opener between Manly and South Sydney has been an explosive success, but a photo from the match shows the code has work to do to make an impact in the United States.

Both football matches were broadcast live on Fox Sports in prime time on a Saturday night (Sunday AEST), with the potential for over 100 million viewers in the US.

Many Americans took to social media to express their excitement at having the NRL on their screens, but one small detail caught the attention of some fans.

However, a graphic at the start of the Fox Sports broadcast described the rugby league event as ‘Major League Rugby’.

‘This Major League Rugby is wild. How do I join the minor leagues?” wrote one fan on X.

A graphic from the Fox Sports broadcast described the NRL match as Major League Rugby.

Manly put on an attacking show to welcome rugby league to Las Vegas on Sunday.

‘What’s ‘big league rugby’ on the bottom ticker?’ answered another.

Meanwhile, Manly have put on an attacking show to welcome rugby league to Las Vegas, kicking off the NRL season with a 36-24 win over South Sydney.

After trailing 18-12 early in the second half, the Sea Eagles scored 18 points in the space of 12 minutes to take the game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday night (Sunday AEDT).

In the city of bright lights and nighttime spectacles, Manly’s 36 points gave them the highest score by a team in a season opener in nine years.

The victory came despite the best efforts of Souths superstar Latrell Mitchell, who threatened to make good on his promise to turn the Super Bowl home into Trelllegiant Stadium.

After throwing the final pass for a Jacob Gagai try in the first half, the Souths star came out of the blocks in the second and threatened to take the game.

Mitchell gave Souths a 14-10 lead when he took the line after the break, breaking through the Manly defense to score.

Moments later, the fullback provided a quick ball to put Alex Johnston in space, drawing out the Manly defenders with a quick catch and pass to make the score 20-10.

Souths seemed to have the measure of their opponents at times throughout the match.

Manly scored 18 points in 12 minutes to take the game in Las Vegas.

But from there, everything fell apart for the Rabbitohs.

Davvy Moale made an error early in the set after kick-off, and Lachlan Croker was able to come from dummy half to score for Manly.

Richie Kennar then lost the ball in the Rabbitohs’ next set, allowing Manly superstar Tom Trbojevic to go to the line and put his brother Ben ahead from close range.

And when Reuben Garrick pounced on a grubbering Daly Cherry-Evans from dummy half and celebrated his attempt with a touchdown imitation, the game was over.

Amid fears of possible conservative play on a thinner pitch, Manly made sure that would not be the case from the first touch when Tom Trbojevic put his outside men in space.

Trbojevic was at it again soon after, collecting a loose ball and helping Jason Saab run 80 meters before being denied by Lachlan Ilias.

Saab was at the center of another first-half highlight for the Americans in the crowd, intercepting a ball from Mitchell to go 60 yards and score.

Haumole Olakau’atu played with great force, scoring Manly’s first try by beating three Souths defenders in a scrum from 10 meters out.

Luke Brooks also played and ran the ball with confidence in his first game for his new club Manly, dropping a ball over the line in the first half before scoring in the second.

The only concern for Manly was a late hamstring injury to Saab, with the midfielder limping down the tunnel at the end of the final 10 minutes.