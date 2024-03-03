Sun. Mar 3rd, 2024

    News

    Nikki Haley Bucks RNC Pledge to Support GOP Nominee After Praising It

    By

    Mar 3, 2024 , , , , , , ,
    Nikki Haley Bucks RNC Pledge to Support GOP Nominee After Praising It

    Sophie Park/Getty

    Nikki Haley pledged in August to support the eventual Republican presidential nominee. But with Donald Trump poised to take that mantle, she’s much less committed to that vow.

    “The [Republican National Committee] pledge—I mean, at the time of the debate, we had to take it to where, ‘Would you support the nominee,’ and in order to get on that debate stage, you said yes,” she told Meet the Press in an interview that aired on Sunday. “The RNC is now not the same RNC.”

    “So, you’re no longer bound by that pledge?” moderator Kristen Welker said.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    Breaking News

    Airline starts to weigh luggage AND passengers

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    Putin seeks to ‘destablise’ Germany with wiretap leak, defence minister says

    Mar 3, 2024
    News

    Earl Spencer shares a sweet childhood photo with Princess Diana, and delighted royal fans are convinced Princess Charlotte is her late grandmother’s doppelgänger.

    Mar 3, 2024

    You missed

    Breaking News

    Airline starts to weigh luggage AND passengers

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    Putin seeks to ‘destablise’ Germany with wiretap leak, defence minister says

    Mar 3, 2024
    News

    Earl Spencer shares a sweet childhood photo with Princess Diana, and delighted royal fans are convinced Princess Charlotte is her late grandmother’s doppelgänger.

    Mar 3, 2024
    News

    Lucy Watson gives birth! The Made in Chelsea star welcomes her first child with her husband James Dunmore

    Mar 3, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy