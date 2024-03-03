Nikki Haley Bucks RNC Pledge to Support GOP Nominee After Praising It

Sophie Park/Getty

Nikki Haley pledged in August to support the eventual Republican presidential nominee. But with Donald Trump poised to take that mantle, she’s much less committed to that vow.

“The [Republican National Committee] pledge—I mean, at the time of the debate, we had to take it to where, ‘Would you support the nominee,’ and in order to get on that debate stage, you said yes,” she told Meet the Press in an interview that aired on Sunday. “The RNC is now not the same RNC.”

“So, you’re no longer bound by that pledge?” moderator Kristen Welker said.

