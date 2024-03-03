Referees’ analyst Mark Clattenburg to argue Nottingham Forest’s case to PGMOL after being left shocked by Paul Tierney’s decision to allow Darwin Nunez’s late winner for Liverpool to stand

Mark Clattenburg to plead Nottingham Forest case after Liverpool goal

Forest referee analyst Clattenburg was shocked by the decision

Mark Clattenburg will plead Nottingham Forest’s case to his former employers after the former referee was left stunned by Paul Tierney’s performance at the City Ground.

In his new role as Forest’s referee analyst, Clattenburg watched in surprise as the game’s key incident unfolded.

About a minute before Darwin Núñez scored Liverpool’s winning goal nine minutes into stoppage time, play had been stopped due to a head injury to Ibrahima Konate, as Callum Hudson-Odoi prepared to cross from a dangerous position. Konate quickly recovered and Tierney ruled that Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher should restart the game.

However, instead of giving possession back, Kelleher picked out a team-mate and Liverpool went on the attack.

Although the goal did not develop immediately, Clattenburg argued that it was against the laws of the game.

Núñez scored in the ninth minute of added time as Liverpool extended their lead at the top.

Clattenburg was disappointed by referee Paul Tierney’s performance at the City Ground

He said: “The law is clear: if the ball is outside the penalty area (when play is stopped), you regain possession and the opponent moves back one meter.”

“We will speak to the PGMOL and the Premier League and discuss the correct course of action in the near future,” added Clattenburg, who said Tierney had denied him access to the referees’ room.

“The owner is quite upset because he has invested a lot of money in the football club and wants to see results, he feels that another decision has gone against the club and he is rightly upset.

“I think everyone is sad to have lost this way and I hope their luck changes in the future.”