NRL star Cooper Johns begs Kyle and Jackie O to take him home after his Vegas bender as he admits he ‘did something he’s not proud of’ – ‘I never want to go back’ .

Retired NRL star Cooper Johns has shared why what happens in Vegas should stay in Vegas.

Johns, 24, has been working in Sin City for KIIS FM ahead of Sunday’s NRL double-header at Allegiant Stadium, and he’s really partying.

He told hosts Kyle Sandilands and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson that he will never return to the party town.

“I’m so sick of Las Vegas that I hope I never have to come back here again,” he said.

After seeing a performance by rapper Ludicrous the night before, Cooper admitted that he wasn’t proud of what happened that night.

“There are some things I did that I wish I could take back that I’m not very proud of,” he said.

Cooper recalled that at one point he was walking through the casino in the early hours of the morning “very drunk.”

“That’s the beauty of Las Vegas, you can basically do whatever you want and there are no consequences for it,” he said.

The former Manly Sea Eagles player told the hosts his girlfriend Kenna Hullick had lost her passport in the iconic city after using it as a form of identification.

After a phone call with the Australian embassy, ​​the couple eventually found the passport in Johns’ former teammates’ room.

Speaking from the airport, Cooper said he recommended making the trip just once in your life.

“Everyone should probably do it once in their life, but not for five nights,” he said.

Last week, Johns revealed he almost got caught after meeting a prostitute in a limo.

He told hosts Kyle and Jackie O about his unusual encounter with a local escort after a big night on the town.

“I got in a limo with my girlfriend (Kenna Hullick) and this woman was there, she said she knew the driver,” he said.

“I was pretty drunk after a big night in the (play) zone, so I didn’t pay too much attention to it.

‘He asked us if he could come to our hotel, but Kenna said no.

“I later found out that this is a common scam, where the escort enters the hotel room and then calls her pimp, who comes and demands money to extort her.”

Johns later joked that his brainy girlfriend had “blocked him” and “wished Kenna wasn’t in the limo” since she “cost him a good experience.”

The former five-eighth left the NRL earlier this year following stints with the Melbourne Storm and Manly Sea Eagles dating back to 2020.