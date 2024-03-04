Mon. Mar 4th, 2024

    News

    Right-Wing Catholic Site Church Militant to Close After Settling Defamation Suit

    By

    Mar 4, 2024 , , , , , , ,
    Right-Wing Catholic Site Church Militant to Close After Settling Defamation Suit

    Chip Somodevilla/Getty

    The right-wing Catholic media outlet Church Militant is shutting down in April after settling a defamation lawsuit filed by a canon lawyer and priest with an apology and $500,000 payment.

    The impending closure, announced by the law firm that represented the priest, comes just four months after Church Militant founder Michael Voris was ousted for breaking its “morality code”—reportedly by sending out shirtless pictures of himself.

    Voris launched Church Militant—called Real Catholic TV until the Catholic Church objected—in 2006 to address what he called “serious erosion” of the faith and push back at any hints of progressive movement.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

