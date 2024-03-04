Mon. Mar 4th, 2024

    Nikki Haley Wins D.C.'s Republican Primary, Notching First 2024 Race Victory

    Nikki Haley Wins D.C.'s Republican Primary, Notching First 2024 Race Victory

    Former U.S. Ambassador and onetime South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley came away the victor in the Republican presidential primary for Washington, D.C., an expected outcome on Sunday evening that nevertheless marks the first major triumph of her campaign.

    Haley carried nearly 63 percent of the vote, with the D.C. Republican Party reporting a total of 2,035 voters participating, according to party officials. Donald Trump placed second with just over 33 percent of the vote.

    The results mean all 19 of D.C.’s delegates are awarded to Haley, a relatively inconsequential force that is unlikely to do much in the way of making up lost ground.

