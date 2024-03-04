Kesha poses TOPLESS as she jokes it’s ‘hard to be Kesha in a Hailey Bieber world’ in a sexy new photo…just days after celebrating her 37th birthday.

Kesha posed topless in a sultry snap while jokingly writing that it’s hard to be herself “in a Hailey Bieber world,” which was shared with X on Sunday.

The Die Young singer, 37, who recently paid Valentine’s Day tribute “to all the men I had to kick out” last month, could be seen standing behind a bar while holding a can of coke cola and a bottle of wine. to cover her cleavage.

A white and tan striped towel was wrapped around her waist while her blonde locks were combed back away from her face.

The artist, whose full name is Kesha Rose Sebert, wrote to her followers: “It’s hard to be Kesha in Hailey Bieber’s world, but someone has to do it.”

The image showed a variety of glasses, as well as cans and bottles scattered across the top of the wooden bar.

Social media users jumped into the comments section of the tweet, with one fan writing: “She’s an icon, you’re a legend, both girls.”

The post comes just two days after the star celebrated her 37th birthday on Friday, March 1, and hopped on Instagram and X to celebrate the special day.

The singer uploaded a photo while flashing a smile wearing a tiny bikini while sitting on a motorcycle outdoors during a tropical getaway.

Shady trees surrounded Kesha as she quickly stopped to take the photo while walking down a dirt path. She also sported a pair of stylish sunglasses to protect her eyes from the bright sun.

She captioned the photo as “Happy birthday to me,” while other fans and celebrities sent sweet birthday wishes to the music artist.

Diplo wrote, ‘happy birthday!!!!!’ while media personality Amanda Cerny added: ‘Happy birthday Kesha!!!!!!’

And on Sunday, the star uploaded another carousel to Instagram that included several images taken during the relaxing vacation.

In one image, the singer chose to pose topless again while lying on the edge of a pool. Nearby, in the distance, was a sandy coast and ocean offering a panoramic view.

In another image, she showed off her toned body in a blue bikini top that contained pink trim. Kesha also donned a pair of matching pants while she slipped on a pair of black and white Adidas sneakers.

He struck a pose for the camera as a helmet was placed on top of his head for the finishing touch.

The artist also shared a short clip of her riding a red motorcycle down an empty dirt road lined with green palm trees.

Lastly, the beauty included a photo while sitting outside near a restaurant with a large towel wrapped around her.

A small Louis Vuitton bag was placed on her lap as she looked towards the camera. She wrote to her 3.3 million followers: “Well that was done correctly.”

Last month in February, Kesha celebrated Valentine’s Day as she shared photos of herself wearing a fashionable ensemble consisting of a white off-the-shoulder corset and a black skirt.

She also jokingly wrote, “Happy Valentine’s Day to all the men I had to kick out.”

In early January of this year, the Take It Off singer was spotted at a 7-Eleven store while holding a handmade sign that read, “New music coming soon!” printed on the front.

At the time, Kesha also shared an Instagram carousel in December that included a selfie while wearing a gold chain necklace that had the word “Free” on the front.

At the end of December last year, Kesha officially parted ways with her label Kemosabe, RCA Records and also with Vector Management, it reported. Variety. Her fifth studio album, Gag Order, which was released in May 2023, was her last album with Kemosabe.

She also left her manager, Jack Rovner, who said in a statement at the time that, “after 16 years, Kesha and Vector Management have agreed to part ways amicably, with much love and respect.”

The move came six months after the end of a legal battle with his former producer, Lukasz ‘Dr. Luke’ Gottwald, which was settled out of court.