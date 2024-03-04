Nikki Haley just won her first primary victory in DC, but Trump is still crushing the GOP race

Nikki Haley (left) and Donald Trump (right).

Scott Eisen via Getty Images; Win McNamee via Getty Images

Nikki Haley has become the first woman in history to win a GOP primary. Haley won 19 delegates in the DC primary, beating GOP frontrunner Donald Trump.But the victory provides little relief for Haley, who is still trailing far behind Trump.

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley may have won her first primary in Washington, DC, but former President Donald Trump still remains firmly in the lead.

On Sunday, Haley made history as the first woman to win a GOP primary in US history. She now has a total of 43 delegates, after accounting for the 19 delegates she won in DC.

“It’s not surprising that Republicans closest to Washington dysfunction are rejecting Donald Trump and all his chaos,” Olivia Perez-Cubas, a spokesperson for the Haley campaign, said in a statement to Bloomberg.

But the victory provides little relief for Haley, who is still trailing far behind Trump, who has 244 delegates. Candidates need to secure 1,215 delegates to clinch the GOP presidential nomination.

The Trump campaign dismissed Haley’s win on Sunday, saying that the primary results only “reaffirm the object of President Trump’s campaign — he will drain the swamp and put America first.”

“While Nikki has been soundly rejected throughout the rest of America, she was just crowned Queen of the Swamp by the lobbyists and DC insiders that want to protect the failed status quo,” Karoline Leavitt, a press secretary for the Trump campaign, told BI in a statement. “The swamp has claimed their queen.”

Both candidates will face off once again on Super Tuesday, with 15 state primaries set to take place on March 5. Although Haley has repeatedly vowed to stay in the race, she hasn’t committed to staying in the race after Super Tuesday.

“I have every intention of going to Super Tuesday. Through Super Tuesday, we’re going to keep on going and see where this gets us. That’s what we know we’re going to do right now,” Haley told NBC News’ Kristin Welker in January. “I take it one state at a time. I don’t think too far ahead.”

