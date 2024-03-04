Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good make their red carpet debut at the AAFCA Special Achievement Awards in Los Angeles… while he makes his first public appearance since the assault verdict.

Jonathan Majors and his girlfriend Meagan Good made their red carpet debut at the AAFCA Special Achievement Awards luncheon on Sunday in Los Angeles.

It was the first public event for the troubled actor, 34, after his conviction in a domestic violence trial in December 2023, for which he is currently awaiting sentencing.

She channeled Parisian style, sporting a long gray coat and a navy blue beret. Underneath she wore a navy blue sweater over a blue button-down shirt, oversized black pants, and black boots.

Meanwhile, the Harlem star, 42, showed off her washboard abs in a pastel yellow crop top and tight long skirt for the event, held at the Athletic Club of Los Angeles in downtown city.

She accessorized with a chunky gold bracelet and gold hoop earrings. Her auburn hair was styled in long, thin braids.

The beauty looked perfect glam for the occasion, drawing attention to her eyes with ruby ​​eyeshadow.

The couple were also seen posing inside the event, with Meagan sharing a tender look with her other half.

They also mingled with Deon Taylor and Roxanne Avent at lunch.

The African American Film Critics Association Special Achievement Awards recognize “individuals, productions and organizations for their professional achievements in advancing excellence and inclusion in the film and television industries.”

Majors, who could spend up to a year in prison, has recently been accused of abusive behavior by two of his ex-girlfriends, according to the New York Times.

Megan, who has been dating the Love Country actor since May 2023, has been by his side and the two have reportedly become even closer according to TMZ.

The couple, who left Los Angeles after Jonathan’s conviction, have stayed out of the public eye.

They reportedly completed a cross-country trip together.

Sources said the inseparable couple took a trip from Los Angeles to New York, with a stop in Dallas to visit the Loki actor’s mother, Terri, who was also by his side during the trial.

She gave her boyfriend a loving look.

The couple was seen posing with Deon Taylor and Roxanne Avent at the event.

Megan will soon return to the Harlem set as production begins on season three.

A source also said People: ‘They are solid and very in love.’

Jonathan already faces up to a year behind bars at his April 8 sentencing in his domestic violence trial against an ex-girlfriend, and now two more ex-girlfriends have come forward to accuse him of abuse.

Jonathan’s legal team filed a brief requesting that the judge throw out the guilty verdict.

Statements from two of the Devotion star’s ex-girlfriends were presented to prosecutors ahead of his assault trial.

One of them, Emma Duncan, claimed that her four-year relationship with the Emmy nominee began in 2015 while they attended the Yale School of Drama in New Haven, CT.

She alleged that Jonathan frequently threatened violence and once threw her across a room, but her criminal defense attorney, Priya Chaudhry, denied the incident to People and acknowledged that “many serious arguments” arose.

Another ex-partner, Maura Hooper, claimed she became pregnant when she dated Majors between 2013 and 2015, and although he dropped her off at the abortion clinic, he did not pick her up after the procedure.

‘Mister. Majors and Ms. Hooper mutually agreed that they should terminate the pregnancy,” the actor’s lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, told the newspaper, calling both women “toxic.”

The Loki star was arrested on March 25 after Grace Jabbari claimed to police that he slapped her, pushed her into a rental SUV, cut off her ear and violently grabbed her middle finger during the ride back to her home. house in Manhattan.

On December 18, Jonathan was found guilty of one misdemeanor count of third-degree assault and one count of second-degree harassment against the 31-year-old dancer by the jury after seven hours of deliberation following a two-week trial.

However, Majors, who plans to appeal, was acquitted of two other charges of aggravated assault and harassment.

The Cali native claimed that he had never hit a woman when he spoke with ABC News on January 8, but admitted that he requires his partners to have the grace and manners of Coretta Scott King or Michelle Obama, since he is a “great man.”

‘I’m an athlete. I am an athlete. I know my body. I know how it moves. I know my strength or lack thereof, you know? None of that was used on (Grace),’ Jonathan alleged.

The statement drew the ire of the late civil rights activist’s youngest daughter, Bernice King. “My mother was not supportive,” The King Center’s executive director stated in a social media post. ‘She was a peace advocate before she met my father and she was instrumental in getting him to speak out against the Vietnam War. Please let her understand…my mom was a force.’

As of January 8, Majors said he was still in a relationship with Harlem actress Meagan, who was by his side for much of the trial, but had not seen his nine-year-old daughter Ella Majors.

On December 18, the Loki star was found guilty of one misdemeanor count of third-degree assault and one count of second-degree harassment against his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari, 31 (right, pictured in 2022).

“Everything’s gone a little bit,” the two-time SAG Award nominee shouted.

“And now it’s just me, you know, and my lovely, you know, partner Meagan, and my dogs (Belgian Malinois).”

Marvel quickly abandoned Jonathan hours after the verdict, so he will not reprise his role as Kang the Conqueror in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2026) or Avengers: Secret Wars (2027).

Majors was previously fired from his public relations firm The Lede Company and management company Entertainment 360.