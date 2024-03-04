The Premier League’s incredible half-by-half tables… with a VERY surprising team top for the first 45 minutes, Chelsea in the second-half RELEGATION ZONE and a great sign for Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp’s team has become accustomed to rescuing games from losing positions

Chelsea dropped to 11th in the league standings this weekend after another winless game.

Liverpool stars can't get enough – it's all about chasing trophies!

Only Sheffield United and Burnley have accumulated fewer points than Chelsea in the second half of Premier League games this season, while league leaders Liverpool are only slightly better than Manchester United in the first 45.

Jurgen Klopp’s side lead the way after 27 games but feel the presence of Manchester City just one point behind and Arsenal, who play the Blades on Monday night, were hoping to get back to within a point behind them.

Highlighted in this weekend’s latest late win, this time at the expense of Nottingham Forest, the Reds have made a habit of prevailing after losing positions and finding a way as the clock approaches 90. Or even once far beyond.

As a result, it’s no surprise to see the disparity between their positions in the first and second half of the league this season. Tables of FootballSTATS.com shows the league standings taking only the goals scored in any of the respective halves.

The Anfield Club is unbeatable after the break, adding 64 points, nine more than the Gunners, who occupy second place. Klopp’s team is also the one that has scored the most goals (42) and the one that has conceded the least (11) after the break.

Darwin Núñez returned from injury to score the winning goal in the 99th minute for Liverpool that kept them top of the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp’s team has become accustomed to rescuing games from lost positions and scoring late goals.

Pep Guardiola’s side may have come from behind to beat Manchester United on Sunday, but they are fourth in the second-half standings this season.

On the other hand, it is Unai Emery’s Aston Villa who have accumulated the most points in the first 45, although they enjoy only one point advantage over Man City. Liverpool, on the other hand, find themselves in a mess of teams in the chasing group.

One point behind Arsenal, they have managed to add two more points than Newcastle and Chelsea and five more than Man United.

Chelsea, who are eighth in the first-half league table (an unimpressive position), would be candidates for relegation based solely on their results after the interval.

Aston Villa’s quick starts to matches this season have seen them rise to the top of the league standings in the first half.

Yoane Wissa’s acrobatic finish was the second goal Chelsea conceded after the break in a 2-2 draw against Brentford.

Only the goals scored and conceded in the respective halves are taken into account when calculating the accumulated points.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side dropped to the bottom half of the league on Saturday after a 2-2 draw at an out-of-form Brentford, a match in which they conceded twice after the break before scoring late through Axel Disasi.

A performance like that in the second half would have seen the Blues collect just 24 points from their 26 games, a woeful record that only the Blades and Burnley have failed to eclipse.