    Health Minister in Paris for strategic healthcare talks

    Mar 4, 2024

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Public Health, Dr. Firas Al-Abiad, is on an official visit to Paris to meet with French Health Minister Freacute;deacute;ric Valletoux.nbsp;

    The pair will be discussing cooperation frameworks and future healthcare projects aligned with Lebanon#39;s National Health Strategy 2030.nbsp;

    The visit includes discussions on hospital support, cancer care, hospital accreditation, and blood safety.nbsp;

    Minister Al-Abiad will also engage with the Lebanese medical community in France to establish collaboration mechanisms for the healthcare sector back home.

