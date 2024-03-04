Health Minister in Paris for strategic healthcare talks

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Public Health, Dr. Firas Al-Abiad, is on an official visit to Paris to meet with French Health Minister Freacute;deacute;ric Valletoux.nbsp;

The pair will be discussing cooperation frameworks and future healthcare projects aligned with Lebanon#39;s National Health Strategy 2030.nbsp;

The visit includes discussions on hospital support, cancer care, hospital accreditation, and blood safety.nbsp;

Minister Al-Abiad will also engage with the Lebanese medical community in France to establish collaboration mechanisms for the healthcare sector back home.

nbsp;

nbsp;

=======R.H.