Mikati meets Canadian FM at Grand Serail

NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Tuesday held talks at the Grand Serail with Canada#39;s Foreign Minister, Meacute;lanie Joly, on the bilateral relations between the two countries and the situation in Lebanon and the region.

Partaking in the meeting had been Canadian Ambassador to Lebanon, Stefanie McCollum, and the accompanying delegation.

On the Lebanese side, the meeting had been attended by the Secretary General of the Council of Ministers, Judge Mahmoud Makkieh, the Secretary-General of Lebanon#39;s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Hani Chemaitelly, Premier Mikati#39;s advisors former Minister Nicolas Nahas, Ambassador Boutros Assaker and Ziad Mikati, and the Director of the Office of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Walid Haidar.

Premier Mikati thanked the Canadian Minister for her countryrsquo;s support for Lebanon and its keenness on the stability of the south.

=============== L.Y