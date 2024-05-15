Erdogan says Israel will ‘set sights’ on Turkey if Hamas defeated

NNA – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday claimed that Israel would quot;set its sightsquot; on Turkey if it succeeded in defeating Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Erdogan, a vocal critic of Israel#39;s war in the Palestinian territory following Hamas#39;s attack on October 7, has often expressed support for the Palestinian group as defenders of their homeland.

quot;Do not think that Israel will stop in Gaza,quot; Erdogan told his party lawmakers in the parliament in the capital Ankara.

quot;Unless it#39;s stopped… this rogue and terrorist state will set its sights on Anatolia sooner or later,quot; he said, referring to the large Turkish peninsula also called Asia Minor that comprises more than half of Turkey#39;s territory.

quot;We will continue to stand by Hamas, which fights for the independence of its own land and which defends Anatolia,quot; added Erdogan. mdash; AFPnbsp;

