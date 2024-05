NNA -nbsp;Tyre ndash; National News Agency correspondent reported that Israeli enemy Israeli artillery targeted the Hamoul area in Naqoura with a number of heavy shells.

This coupled with Israeli enemy drones#39; flightsnbsp;over the airspace of Naqoura, reaching the coast of Tyre, Al-Qlayleh and Ras Al-Ain.

Additionally, Israeli enemy artillery shelling also targeted thenbsp;town of Rib Thalatheen in south Lebanon#39;s Marjeyoun district.

