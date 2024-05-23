Jenin death toll rises to 12 as Palestinian youth succumbs to injuries by Israeli gunfire

NNA – A Palestinian youth has Thursday morning succumbed to the wounds he sustained from Israeli gunfire during the ongoing Israeli assault on the northern West Bank city of Jenin and its refugee camp.

The director of Al-Razi Hospital, Fawaz Hammad, said that Mustafa Ibrahim Musa Jabareen, 30, from the Jenin camp, died from his injuries that he sustained yesterday evening in Jenin.

With the killing of the young man, Jabareen, the death toll in the city of Jenin and its camp since the beginning of the Israeli aggression last Tuesday morning has risen to 12, including four children, a teacher, and a doctor.

Earlier, in the morning hours of Tuesday, the occupation forces shot and killed seven Palestinians, including a doctor, a teacher and two youths, and injured 19 others, including a journalist who was shot after the soldiers opened fire on a group of journalists covering the assault.

Yesterday, 18-year-old Sami Amin Ahmad al-Qaisi, 18, a resident of Jenin, died of the wounds he suffered as a result of being shot by Israeli army gunfire in the course of the assault.

Meanwhile, 16-year-old Mahmoud Fares Qreini also succumbed to his wounds sustained from Israeli army gunfire, as confirmed by the Health Ministry.

Among the fatalities was 51-year-old Osayd Kamal Jabareen, the Head of the Surgery Department at Jenin Governmental Hospital, who was killed in the vicinity of the hospital, and Allam Jaradat, a 48-year-old school teacher, who was shot and killed whilst in his vehicle on his way to work.

Two youths, Mahmoud Amjad Hamdneh, 15, and Osama Mohammed Naim Hujeir, 16, were also shot and killed. The other slain Palestinian are Muammar Mohammad Abu Omeira, 50, Amir Issam Abu Omeria, 22, Bassem Mahmoud Turkman, 53, in addition to Jehad Mohammad Taleb, 38.

With the killing of the 12 civilians, the death toll in the West Bank since October 7th rises to 517. —WAFA

