Arab Media Summit kicks off in Dubai

NNA – Arab Media Summit kicked off on Monday in Dubai with Kuwait represented by Minister of Information and Culture Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi. Under the patronage of UAE Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashed Al-Maktoum, the Summit seeks to contribute in enhancing and developing media content and build bridges of communication and understanding between Arab members of the media, writers and intellectuals.

The Summit will continue until Wednesday and is considered the biggest media gathering in the region, where it will discuss the reality and the future of the media and creating cooperation opportunities between different Arab institutes.

On that matter, President of the Dubai Press Club (DPC), the organizing committee of the Summit, Dr. Maitha bint Eissa Buhaimed told KUNA that the Summit will continue until May 29, and is considered the umbrella for key events and initiatives. quot;Focused on knowledge exchange and dialogue in the media industry, the Summit will include the 22nd Arab Media Forum, the second Arab Youth Media Forum, the 23rd Arab Media Award and the fourth Arab Social Media Influencers Award,quot; she said.

quot;This year#39;s AMF will bring together a large number of thought leaders, media personalities, editors in chief, influencers, scholars, writers, experts and content creators from the UAE, the region and across the world to discuss the future of the region#39;s evolving media landscape,quot; she noted.

The agenda on Tuesday will include the participation of Kuwait#39;s Minister of Information and Culture Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi in a dialogue session titled quot;Kuwait to a new media decadequot;, in which he will point out the importance of media cooperation to cope with the comprehensive development that Kuwait is witnessing.mdash;KUNA

