NNA -nbsp;The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Monday that the death toll from an Israeli air strike on a camp housing displaced Palestinians in Rafah had risen to 45.

quot;The Rafah massacre yesterday left 45 martyrs, including 23 women, children and elderly. There are 249 others who were wounded,quot; the ministry said in a statement, updating the previous toll. — AFP

