NNA – The Lebanese diaspora demonstrated with the participation of MPs Pierre Bou Assi and Elias Stephan in front of the Palace of Justice in Brussels ahead of the displaced Syrians conference, to demand that Syrians not be kept in Lebanon.

The demonstrators carried banners that quot;denounced the repercussions of this illegal presence in Lebanon on the security, economic and social levels, as well as on the country#39;s sovereignty and identity.quot;

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash; L.Y