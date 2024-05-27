Mon. May 27th, 2024

EU’s Borrell urges enforcement of UN Court order on Israel offensive

NNA -nbsp;EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday a UN court ruling telling Israel to stop its offensive in Gaza#39;s Rafah must be implemented, as European ministers met Arab counterparts in Brussels.

quot;We have to express not only respect, but to ask for the implementation of the decision of the court,quot; Borrell said at the start of the meeting in Brussels.

quot;This is really a dilemma how the international community can… force implementation of the decision.quot;

EU foreign ministers were holding talks Monday with their counterparts from Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar as part of a diplomatic push for a two-state solution after the Gaza war.

quot;We will hear their vision on how to support Palestine and Palestinian authorities, and how to revitalise the political process,quot; Borrell said.

