ABC Honored by WindowsWear for Excellence in Visual Merchandising, Showcasing Lebanese Talent on a Global Stage

NNA – ABC is proud to announce its recognition by WindowsWear, the largest database and community of visual merchandising, retail, and e-commerce used by top brands and creatives worldwide. This prestigious acknowledgment highlights ABC#39;s commitment to excellence and innovation in visual merchandising.

WindowsWear featured ABC on their Instagram page for theirnbsp;#39;Let Go #springsummer24#39;nbsp;campaign, which included a series of unique and attractive displaysnbsp;using the art ofnbsp;lights. ABC was also highlighted fornbsp;their chicnbsp;yet traditional Ramadan window displays, which demonstrated the versatility and creativity of ABC#39;s visual merchandising team.

Despite Lebanon#39;s challenges, ABC remains an outstanding example of professionalism and persistence during difficult times. The recognition by WindowsWear highlights the dedication and expertise of ABC#39;s visual merchandising team, who consistently observe global standards, ensuring that ABC remains a leader in the industry.nbsp;

ABC has managed to deliver exceptional visual displays that inspire and elevate their customersrsquo; shopping experience.nbsp;

ABC#39;s success story is a reminder of the potential and spirit in the Lebanese community. The acknowledgment from WindowsWear is not just a win for ABC but for Lebanon, showcasing that even in tough times, we can achieve global recognition and set standards of excellence.

nbsp;

============R.H.