NNA -nbsp;

ANNAHAR:nbsp;

Entanglement of mediations resets crisis dynamics to zero

NIDA Al-WATAN:nbsp;

Vatican Secretary of State will visit Lebanon on June 23rd following Le Drian#39;s visit to Rome

AL-JOUMHOURIA:

Protests, objections with no agreements

Berri calls for political backing for quorum, elections.

AL-AKHBAR:nbsp;

What did Frangieh aim to achieve by inviting Geagea to run and compete against him?

nbsp;

===========R.H.