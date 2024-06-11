Tue. Jun 11th, 2024

Lebanon News

Islamic Resistance forces enemy aircraft to retreat from Lebanese airspace

By

NNA – The following statement was issued on Tuesday by the quot;Islamic Resistancequot; in Lebanon:nbsp;

quot;In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in solidarity with their brave and honorable resistance, the air defense unit of the Islamic Resistance intercepted a hostile Zionist aircraft that violated Lebanese airspace at midnight on Monday-Tuesday, June 11, 2024. An anti-aircraft missile was fired at the enemy aircraft, forcing it to retreat towards occupied Palestine and immediately leave Lebanese airspace.quot;

