Iran executes two people for insulting the Prophet Muhammad and Islamic sanctities

The judiciary’s “Mizan Online” website reported that the death sentence by hanging was carried out in the morning against Sadrullah Fadili Zaree and Youssef Mehrdad, for their conviction of “insulting the Prophet Muhammad and other Islamic sanctities, including burning the Qur’an.”

The site indicated that one of the convicts admitted in March to publishing offensive content on social media.

Iran is the second in the world in terms of the number of executions carried out, after China, according to Amnesty International figures.

Two human rights organizations reported in April that the number of death sentences carried out in the Islamic Republic during 2022 increased by 75 percent over the previous year. They indicated that Tehran executed at least 582 people in 2022, in a toll that is the highest in this regard since 2015.