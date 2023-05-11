Video: Witness: New Israeli raids on Gaza and firing rockets from the Strip after targeting a leader in Islamic Jihad

On Thursday, Israel carried out air strikes on the Gaza Strip, from which a new batch of missiles was launched, after targeting another leader in the Islamic Jihad movement at night, who was killed along with two others.

Thus, the death toll in the escalation that began on Tuesday, the most violent since August 2022, rose to 25 on the Palestinian side, including children.

The Israeli army said in a statement today that a fighter jet bombed a site for firing mortar shells belonging to the Islamic Jihad movement in the northern Gaza Strip.