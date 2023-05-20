Auli’i Cravalho Won’t Reprise Titular Role In ‘Moana’ Live Action, “Cannot Wait” To Help Find New Lead

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Auli’i Cravalho will not reprise her titular role in Disney’s new film Vaiana live action movie, in which Dwayne Johnson will reprise the role of demigod Maui.

Cravalho took to social media on Friday to announce she wouldn’t be returning to the role in the film, but is excited to find the next young woman of Pacific Island descent to lead the remake.

“When I was cast as Moana at age 14, it miraculously changed my life and launched my career,” she said. “In this live-action retelling, I will not reprise the role. I believe it is absolutely essential that the casting accurately represents the characters and stories we want to tell.”

She continued, “So as the film’s executive producer, I can’t wait to help find the next actress to portray Moana’s courageous spirit, undeniable humor and emotional strength. I am truly honored to pass this baton to the next young woman of Pacific Island descent to honor our incredible peoples, cultures and communities who help inspire her story.

Johnson announced the Vaiana remake at Disney’s shareholder meeting in April, explaining that the Polynesian story is personal to him and his people.

“I wear this culture with pride on my skin and in my soul, and this unique opportunity to reunite with Maui, inspired by the mana and spirit of my late grandfather, Chief Peter Maivia, is one that is running very well. deep for me,” he said.

The retelling of the story marks Disney’s first live-action movie to be remade from the 21st century. Now that the studio’s strategy is changing, it’s possible the company will release some of its newer animated stories like Frozen And Confused.

a Lilo & Stitch Production on a live-action remake will begin this summer.