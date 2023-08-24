Teacher Charged In Student Rape Posted About Kids ‘Understanding Consent’

A 14-year-old male student was reportedly subjected to rape and sexual abuse by a female teacher in Queens, according to law enforcement officials.

Melissa Rockensies, 33, was arrested on Tuesday, marking the second consecutive day in which a Queens educator faced arrest due to alleged inappropriate involvement with a student.

Rockensies, a married middle school teacher at Corona Arts and Sciences Academy, had previously shared a post on Facebook discussing ways to help young individuals comprehend the concept of consent, as initially reported by the New York Post.

Police have detailed that Rockensies is now facing charges including rape, engaging in a criminal sexual act, and behaving in a manner that could harm a child under 17.

Rockensies’ husband is standing by his wife, saying she’s innocent of the allegations.

