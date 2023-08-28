ACT to become a ‘fantasyland’ of drugs: Police warn Canberra will attract cocaine, heroin, meth and LSD users

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Canberra could become a drug addiction ‘never land’ after the decriminalization of hard drugs such as heroin, ice cream, cocaine and LSD.

Australians are expected to flock to the nation’s capital for drug-fueled getaways as the ACT becomes the first state in the country to decriminalize illicit drugs in small quantities.

Neil Gaughan, ACT Chief of Police and Assistant Commissioner of the Australian Federal Police, said he expects herds of revelers to head to Canberra when drug laws are relaxed on October 28 .

“It would be naive not to think that people won’t come down, even for a weekend, to have coke and not worry about the cops,” Assistant Commissioner Gaughanm told the newspaper. Sun Herald.

The warning raises fears that the quiet streets could turn into a cesspool of criminal activity similar to parts of the United States where drugged “zombies” roam the sidewalks.

ACT could soon be gobbled up by drug-fueled partygoers following the decriminalization of almost all illicit substances, including heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and LSD (stock image pictured)

A photo emerged last week showing the effects of the fentanyl epidemic in Philadelphia in the United States.

Deputy Commissioner Gaughan said new legislation from the Labor Government ACT-Greens could lead to conflict between biker gangs, increased drug use and long-term mental health problems.

“I don’t think it’s a coincidence that the National Rebel Race is taking place in Canberra and coincides almost to the day with the introduction of the new laws,” he said.

Which drugs will be decriminalised? The ACT will become the first Australian state to decriminalize illicit drugs in small quantities. These include: Cocaine Meth MDMA Amphetamine Heroin Cannabis magic mushrooms LSD

“At the moment Canberra is basically a one-club city, the Comanchero, but we’ll see if that changes.”

The new legislation will decriminalize possession of a small amount of most drugs, with the exception of fentanyl, for which those in possession will be fined $100 or referred to counseling services, and the drugs will be confiscated.

A disturbing photo last week exposed the harsh reality of fentanyl, which could soon take hold in Australia, as it has in the United States, where it has been called a “deadly epidemic”.

The photo shows users of fentanyl – an opioid up to 100 times more potent than morphine – in Philadelphia, so badly affected they have been compared to “zombies”.

Deadly drugs, including fentanyl, are driving an unprecedented overdose epidemic in the United States, with 107,622 overdose deaths recorded in 2021, an increase of nearly 15% from the last year.

Fentanyl is prescribed for conditions such as chronic pain, cancer and surgery, but is increasingly being used by addicts seeking effect and is sometimes cut with heroin.

Authorities fear what would happen if the illegal version of fentanyl gains a foothold in places like Wagga Wagga and Dubbo in the New South Wales region, where the drug is already a major problem.

“If non-pharmaceutical fentanyl gets into these rural areas, it’s going to wipe them out,” Alex Caruana of the Australian Federal Police Association (AFP) told news.com.au.

Deputy Commissioner Gaughan said he predicts many drug users in the ACT would simply factor the $100 fine as part of their overall costs for a night out.

Australian Federal Police Assistant Commissioner Neil Gaughan (pictured) said the new legislation could lead to clashes between biker gangs, increased drug use and high road tolls

Concerns have been raised about an increase in motorcycle gang-related activity following the ACT’s decriminalization laws.

“The big difference is that if you’re caught in possession of coke or methamphetamine in Sydney, you’re charged with a criminal offense and have to go to court,” he said.

“Here (in the ACT) you’ll get a $100 fine and if you pay, it’ll go away.”

Senior NSW Police officials expect clashes on the streets of Sydney as new demands in the ACT put pressure on drug supply lines from Sydney.

“There will no doubt be problems here,” said a senior NSW officer.

“Obviously there will be a new market for drugs and we know the suppliers are all predominantly from Sydney and will eventually fight for control.”

Deputy Commissioner Gaughin said the rest of the nation will be watching what unfolds in the ACT after decriminalization.

“To be honest, we just don’t know what’s going to happen,” he said.

“I think we can assume that we’re going to see an increase in drug use and that to some extent we’re creating a more permissive environment.”

Mr Gaughan said a major concern was the easing of possession of methamphetamine, commonly known as ice (stock image pictured).

Deputy Commissioner Gaughan said easing possession of methamphetamine, commonly known as ice, was a major concern.

“Methamphetamine is highly addictive…so the concern is that people will start using meth for four or five days, go out, drive and kill somebody,” he said.

“Last year, 18 people died, a 300 percent increase over the rolling average, and most of those people had methamphetamine or cannabis in their system.”

The ACT Government has been caught bragging that the Bill has been brought under the radar, with Health Minister Rachael Stephen-Smith telling a Labor National Conference that she has brought the Bill forward bill in the 2020 election “quietly” and pushed it through quickly using a private member’s bill. .

Under the new laws, decriminalized amounts of drugs that would cost someone a $100 fine in the ACT include 1.5g of cocaine, methamphetamine and MDMA and 1g of heroin.

50g of cannabis, 1.5g of magic mushrooms and 0.001g of LSD would also be subject to a $100 fine.