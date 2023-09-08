Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy slams Tucker Carlson’s interview with fraudster Larry Sinclair and says his tale of sex with Barack Obama ‘has 0.0% chance of being true’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has slammed Tucker Carlson’s recent interview with a convicted con man who claimed he had sex with Barack Obama while high on drugs, saying the insane story cannot be believed .

On Wednesday, Carlson aired his interview with Larry Sinclair, who has claimed for years, without any evidence, that he used cocaine and had sex with Obama twice in 1999.

In a post on X, Portnoy revealed he met Sinclair at Carlson’s studio while recording his own recent interview with the fired Fox News host, who now produces his own show on the owned social media site. to Elon Musk.

‘I would trust Anna Delvey before I trusted anything Larry Sinclair said,’ Portnoy said, referring to the notorious ‘fake heiress’ who was convicted of scamming and swindling in high society New Yorker.

Portnoy added of Sinclair: “Top to bottom, he may be the most untrustworthy human I have ever seen. I’d say his story has a 0.0% (chance) of being true and that’s generous.

Sinclair has a long criminal history, including forgery, fraud and theft convictions, and has served time in prison in Arizona, Florida and Colorado.

Portnoy, who appeared with Carlson in an interview that aired last week, is not alone in questioning the expert’s decision to revive Sinclair’s longstanding unproven claims.

Musk, who publicly praised Carlson for airing his segments on X after he was fired by Fox News in April, also expressed skepticism about his interview with Sinclair.

In an article on X, Musk called Sinclair’s background “dubious” and pointed out that there was no proof.

“Of course, the likelihood that his claims are true should be based on objective evidence, rather than claims made by someone with a questionable past,” Musk tweeted.

Elon Musk was also skeptical of the value of Carlson’s interview

Conservative columnist Tim Stanley wondered if Carlson (above) had become ‘right-wing Hugh Hefner, a Playboy-style trash purveyor under the guise of an objective investigation’.

Larry Sinclair, who claims he performed a sex act on Barack Obama, poses with women at Trump National Doral Miami in a photo he posted on October 12, 2019.

In Carlson’s interview, he shared the same pivotal allegations as 15 years ago.

Sinclair claims he met Obama, then an Illinois state senator, through a limo driver in Chicago in 1999, and the two used cocaine and had sex at the rear of the vehicle.

Sinclair also claims that Obama went, unannounced, to the Comfort Inn motel where he was staying in Gurnee, Illinois, the next day, and they rehearsed the routine.

A spokesperson for Obama’s personal office did not respond to repeated requests for comment from DailyMail.com this week.

In 2008, when Sinclair first aired his claims, Policy reported on the saga, noting that “the story has generally been ignored by the mainstream media, because it has been unable to substantiate its claims.”

In June 2008, Sinclair rented a room at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., and spoke for an hour, detailing two sexual affairs he claimed to have had with Obama in 1999.

The press conference ended at Sinclair’s arrest on an open warrant from Delaware, after liberal bloggers who supported Obama apparently notified police in Washington of his scheduled court appearance.

For more than a decade, Sinclair’s claims were taken seriously only by the most remote fringe of conspiracy theorists and largely shunned from public discourse.

Sinclair notoriously failed the lie detector test in 2008, then publicly accused Obama adviser David Axelrod of bribing examiners to fake the results, according to Courthouse press office.

Sinclair’s affidavit history is also questionable. In 2004, he signed a affidavit claiming to be “terminally ill” as he sought to have an arrest warrant dismissed, although nearly two decades later he appears to be still alive.

Barack Obama is seen in March 2000, in Chicago, when he was a state senator.

In June 2008, Sinclair rented a room at the National Press Club in Washington D.C. and spoke for an hour about her claims. He is seen above during the press conference

Carlson was fired by Fox News in April and has since produced his own show on X, the site formerly known as Twitter.

The pundit claimed he was fired as a condition of Fox News’ $787 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems to end a lawsuit over spreading lies about the 2020 presidential election.

Other outlets claimed that Carlson was fired due to inflammatory communications uncovered during the trial.

Private messages sent by Carlson containing “highly offensive and rude remarks” were a “catalyst” in Fox’s decision to let him go, according to The New York Times.

A redacted message contained a slur against a senior Fox executive, both the Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post reported. Each of the reports relied on unnamed sources.