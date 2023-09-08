Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Call Danny Masterson a ‘Role Model’ in Leaked Court Letters

Aude Guerrucci/Reuters

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, who starred on That ’70s Show alongside Danny Masterson, wrote letters in support of Masterson to the judge who sentenced him to 30 years in prison this week for raping two women.

In Kutcher’s letter, which was published on Friday by journalist Meghann Cuniff, the actor wrote that Masterson is an “extraordinarily honest and intentional human being.”

Kutcher continued by saying that Masterson dissuaded him from associating with people in Hollywood who did drugs, and described an incident where Masterson supposedly defended a woman in a pizza parlor whose boyfriend was berating her.

Read more at The Daily Beast.