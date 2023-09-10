Grand Mufti continues to receive congratulatory wishes, calls for “honest transparent national dialogue that saves the homeland from huge collapse”

NNA – Grand Mufti of the Lebanese Republic, Sheikh Abdel-Latif Derian, continuednbsp;to receive congratulatory calls and well-wishes on the extension of his mandate, notablynbsp;from House Speaker Nabih Berri, Prime Minister Najib Mikati, former PMs Saad Hariri, Tammam Salam, and Hassan Diab, and various cabinet ministers and deputies, heads of sects and prominent dignitaries.nbsp;

The Mufti thanked members of the Sharia Council for their decision to amend the term of the Mufti of the Republic and the Mufti of the regions, and stressed that quot;Dar Al-Fatwa, with its religious, endowment, charitable, social, medical, and relief devices, endeavors to enhance, develop and modernize its work, especially in the difficult circumstances that Lebanon is going through.quot;

Mufti Derian underlined the essential Islamic, national, and Arab role of the quot;Dar El-Fatwaquot; at this stage of consecutive crises in Lebanon, emphasizing moderation to confront all the challenges facing the homeland.

He said: quot;We call for a sincere and transparent national dialogue away from selfishness and personalism to reach solutions that save the country from its huge collapse, and we confirm our commitment to dialogue and the coexistence approach, and the protection of one national fabric from sectarian strife, especially with the stalled presidential election,nbsp;the paralyzed state institutions and the chaos prevailing in our country…quot;

Mufti Derian concluded by underlining the need to quot;adhere to the Taif Agreement and the Islamic-Christian coexistence and national unity, and the commitment to peace and safety approach that serves to protect man, religions, and homelands.quot;

