‘Do the right thing, Joe!’: Progressive pundit Cenk Uygur says Biden is putting his ‘ego’ before the country and calls him ‘extremely selfish’ by running for president – and demands he ‘step aside for the next generation’

The Young Turks’ Cenk Uygur denounces Joe Biden’s plans to seek re-election in 2024, calling them “selfish” in a series of scathing remarks published on social networks.

Shared on the right thing” by resigning.

The reaction comes months after the political pundit expressed hope that a Democrat would oppose the 80-year-old outgoing president during a May taping of his popular and progressive platform, following the confirmation of the news of the re-election bid.

It also comes amid a period of unprecedented decline in the Democratic ranks — as an overwhelming number of people said they would prefer a name other than Biden at the top of their list.

Citing supporting statistics, Uighur, 53, began his speech by rhetorically asking his more than half a million supporters — many of whom are likely liberal-aligned — where they stood on the issue.

“Joe Biden says he’s running for president again. So what?” the longtime host wrote in one of several tweets extremely critical of the Democratic Party’s leading candidate.

“Why must all Democrats listen to him? Why does everyone in Washington believe that dissent is not allowed against someone in power? What a strange hypothesis. I do not agree. Two-thirds of Democratic voters disagree.

The latter statement was reinforced by a recent study released Thursday by CNN, in which the popular progressive news channel found that two out of three respondents did not think Democrats should nominate Biden a second time.

Other studies have found the same thing, with a new Wall Street Journal poll taken Aug. 24-30, showing that only 36 percent of 1,500 voters believe Biden is mentally fit to hold office.

By comparison, 46% of respondents believe that Trump – who appears to be a Republican Party favorite despite four pending criminal cases – is more mentally competent for the job.

The same poll finds that 75% of voters think that at nearly 81 years old, Biden is too old for such outsized responsibility — compared to just 47% who think the same about Trump.

A series of similar, pointed comments followed – some containing the hashtag “#DropOut” and another linking to a petition organized by the Young Turks regarding the president’s potential candidacy.

To make his point, the Uighurs cited statistics from an ABC News/Ipsos poll conducted in August, which found that nearly half of Americans, 49 percent, believe the federal indictment of Trump by Washington should disqualify him from the presidency.

Uygur pointed out that even with this astonishing sample, most polls have Biden and Trump neck and neck for a seemingly inevitable rematch in 2024 — statistics he said liberals like him should be ashamed of.

How bad is Joe Biden as a candidate when 51% of Americans think Trump should be DISQUALIFIED from running for president – ​​and Biden is still tied with him?

“He can’t even fire a guy who the majority of the country says shouldn’t even be allowed to run,” he wrote.

In another article, the Turkish-American commentator said: “The way every Democratic Party official accepts that it must be Biden just because he said so is just stupid. And authoritarian.

“If this is the most important election of our lifetime, why go there with a wounded antelope,” he said. “Pressure him to give up.”

A series of similar, pointed comments followed – one of which simply contained the hashtag “#DropOut”.

It comes amid a period of unprecedented decline in the Democratic ranks — many have said they would prefer a name other than Biden at the top of their list.

The White House continues to maintain that he is physically and mentally ready for five more years in the role — meaning he will be 86 years old by the time he leaves office. Biden has not yet announced plans to abandon his re-election plans.

Another referenced a petition hosted on the Young Turks website calling on Biden to “withdraw” from the race, while another claimed that “it is exactly the authoritarian attitude that is causing losses to the party.”

He wrote in that post: “This basically means the DNC thinks it’s more important to listen to Biden’s orders than to win over the Democrats.”

In another, the outspoken Democrat asked what he called a “genuine” question, before saying the situation shows the dire state of the United States.

“Do people really think there isn’t a single Democrat in the country who can beat Trump besides Biden? Because those who think that are accidentally saying that the party is in dire shape.

“I do not agree. I think almost every other Democrat wins easily.

Part of the petition, which as of Sunday had 1,751 signatures, reads: “President Joe Biden has had a long and historic career in the United States government.

“He saved us from the possibility of a second Trump term and we appreciate his service to the country.” But right now, we need to have a strong, healthy candidate to avoid a fascist takeover of our government.”

“Dear Mr. President, please do the right thing and bow out with dignity, so that we can move on to the next generation of Democratic leaders – and so that we can defeat Donald Trump and the radical Republicans .”

Biden announced his bid for a second term with Vice President Kamala Harris in late April — but questions emerged last year about whether the president is too old or too unfit to serve four more years.

Only 40% of respondents in the WSJ poll say Biden has a strong record of accomplishments. But 51% say the same about Trump’s first term.

Infrastructure is the only policy area where American voters approve of Biden’s job performance. At the same time, their disapproval outweighs their approval in areas such as the economy, inflation and the cost of living, border security, China and the war in Ukraine.

Age has become a central theme in the 2024 presidential race, with candidate Nikki Haley proposing earlier this year that there should be an age limit on those who can run for the White House, much to the chagrin of the Democrats of the time.

She said 75 would be a good ceiling – one exceeded by the two parties seen as favorites.

In addition to two-thirds of Democrats, several other figures have spoken out in recent months to express the belief that Biden — currently the oldest acting president ever — is too old for four more years.

Author Franklin Foer, who wrote a biography about Biden’s first two years in office, said Sunday he wouldn’t be “totally shocked” if the president ended up dropping out of the race before the end of the year.

When NBC Meet the Press host Chuck Todd asked him Sunday how he would react if Biden decided not to finalize his 2024 bid, Foer said, “That would be a surprise to me.” But it wouldn’t be a complete surprise.

Citing statements like this, Uygur wrote on Friday: It’s refreshing to see that not everyone on the left has lost their minds in the DC bubble.

“Of course it’s a TERRIBLE strategy not to attack your opponent!! Politics is a marketing battle. Not engaging in this battle is political misconduct…it’s Biden 101.”

The White House continues to maintain that he is physically and mentally ready for five more years in the role — meaning he will be 86 years old by the time he leaves office.

Biden has not yet announced plans to abandon his re-election plans.