Los Angeles cop Ryan Clinkunbroomer shot and killed while sitting in his patrol car: Footage shows 19 police cars rushing to scene as gunman still on the loose after ambush

A sheriff’s deputy was ambushed and fatally shot in the head Saturday while sitting in his patrol car in Palmdale, California.

Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer was only 30 years old. He had been hired four days before his death and was a third-generation deputy whose father and grandfather also served on the force.

A passerby found him unconscious near the Palmdale sheriff’s station around 6 p.m. He was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said investigators were studying a viral video to determine if it was linked to the deputy’s killing.

The video shows a patrol car stopping at a red light. A black sedan stops a few meters behind the car before moving to the driver’s side. After a moment, she walks away down the street as the patrol car moves forward slightly and stops.

Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer had gotten engaged just four days before his murder. He was an eight-year veteran of the police force, following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather.

Surveillance footage believed to be linked to the attack shows a black vehicle pulling up next to a patrol car, stopping for a moment, then speeding off.

Aerial shots show police officers lined up along Sierra Highway in Palmdale, California, near the scene of the murder.

Deputy Clinkunbroomer had eight years of law enforcement experience.

He transferred to the Palmdale station in July 2018 and had been a field training officer for just under two years, training and supervising officers.

He allegedly dropped off an intern at the station before being murdered.

Sheriff Luna said only “the best of the best” become field training officers. He called the killing “senseless” in a Facebook post.

“From everything I know about Ryan, people absolutely loved and adored him,” Luna wrote.

“Service flowed in his veins. He embodied the values ​​of courage, altruism and was committed to justice.

He vowed that law enforcement would find Clinkunbroomer’s killer, writing, “We will use all our resources to bring to justice the suspects responsible for the murder of Deputy Clinkunbroomer.”

Videos on social media show other patrol cars responding to reports of a deputy breaking down.

Police blocked roads surrounding Palmdale Station, surrounding the area with yellow tape, and could be seen speaking to witnesses in aerial footage.

Officers were seen speaking to the victims and covering the area with police tape. All roads surrounding Palmdale Station have been closed

The deputy had worked as a field training officer for a year and a half and had just dropped off a trainee at the station when he was murdered.

Rumors began circulating on social media that a deputy had been shot and killed after police scanners reported a deputy on the ground and cars were seen rushing to the scene.

Palmdale Ca: Deputy Downstairs (750 E Avenue Q at Palmdale Sheriffs Station) Deputy Downstairs at Station. LASD units performing a critical role at AVMC. Hospital deputy requesting 4 additional hospital units and 2 Lancaster units from Palmdale Sheriffs pic.twitter.com/6DYW2LOnji – ScannerAntelopeValley (@ImIntoFires) September 17, 2023

Within an hour, rumors began circulating that a deputy had been shot in the head.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said he was transported to a local hospital around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

A press conference was held while the MP was receiving treatment. Sheriff Luna asked the community for help.

“Someone saw something. Someone knows something,” he said.

“There is a family here in this hospital grieving an unimaginable loss. We need your help.’

The 30-year-old transferred to the Palmdale station in July 2018 and was described as someone who “excelled at everything he did” by his colleagues.

An investigation into Clinkunbroomer’s death is ongoing. Police have not yet identified any suspects

The procession for LASD Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer begins soon. We thank you all for your support and prayers. To see it, visit Instagram LIVE HQ pic.twitter.com/LnziCcqNhf – LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 17, 2023

After Clinkunbroomer’s death, police and firefighters held a large procession for the fallen officer, stretching from Lancaster to the coroner’s office in Boyle Heights.

Colleagues and members of law enforcement also left messages in his honor.

In a Facebook post, the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station said they lost “one of their own” and that the deputy “excelled at everything he did.”

“He was very thorough in his investigations, genuinely cared about the community he served, and was always willing to help his partners whenever they needed it,” the post read.

“We are numbed by grief and eager to come to terms with the fact that he has left a very big void within our station family.

“Rest assured, our hero, our friend, we will take care of it from now on. »