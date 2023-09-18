Mikati arrives in New York to represent Lebanon at UNGA 78th session, to deliver word this evening at UN Sustainable Development Forum

NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Monday arrived in New York, to represent Lebanon in the meetings of the 78th annual session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 78) in New York.

The Lebanese delegation to the meetings included Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants Dr. Abdullah Bou Habib, and Acting Chargeacute; d#39;Affaires of Lebanon#39;s Permanent Mission to the United Nations, Jeanne Mrad.nbsp;

According to the scheduled program, Premier Mikati will deliver Lebanonrsquo;s speech before the Assembly and will hold a series of meetings with the heads of participating delegations.

The Caretaker Prime Minister will also participate today in the opening session of the United Nations Forum for Sustainable Development.

Mikati will deliver a speech at the Forum at 4:30 p.m. New York time (11:30 p.m. Beirut time), and then he will meet with the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, at the United Nations headquarters.

