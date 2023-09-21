Thu. Sep 21st, 2023

    Ex-Trump Aide Says Giuliani Stuck His Hand Up Her Skirt on Jan. 6

    Former Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson alleges in her upcoming book that Rudy Giuliani, once the mayor of New York and later Donald Trump’s attorney, sexually groped her during the events of January 6.

    As she recalls her interaction with Giuliani at Trump’s speech near the White House that day, Hutchinson tells how the former mayor allegedly crossed boundaries. She claims he put his hand “under my blazer, then my skirt.”

    “The corners of his mouth split into a Cheshire cat smile. Waving a stack of documents, he moves towards me, like a wolf closing in on its prey,” she alleges.

    “Rudy wraps one arm around my body, closing the space that was separating us. I feel his stack of documents press into the small of my back. I lower my eyes and watch his free hand reach for the hem of my blazer.”

    “‘By the way,’ he says, fingering the fabric, ‘I’m loving this leather jacket on you.’ His hand slips under my blazer, then my skirt,” Hutchinson claims in the book. “I feel his frozen fingers trail up my thigh. He tilts his chin up. The whites of his eyes look jaundiced. My eyes dart to John Eastman, who flashes a leering grin.”

    “I fight against the tension in my muscles and recoil from Rudy’s grip,” she adds. “Filled with rage, I storm through the tent, on yet another quest for Mark [Meadows.]”

    Overwhelmed, Hutchinson says she resisted Giuliani’s advances and quickly left the backstage area to find Mark Meadows, Trump’s former chief of staff, who was her superior at the White House.

    Giuliani denies these allegations.

    Hutchinson’s memoir, titled “Enough,” is scheduled for release in the United States next Tuesday.

