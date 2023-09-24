Sydney teenager charged for allegedly threatening to carry out mass shooting similar to Christchurch attack

13-year-old boy charged with shooting threats

I vowed to copy the Christchurch atrocities

A 13-year-old boy has been charged after allegedly threatening to carry out a mass shooting like the one at the Christchurch mosque.

The boy allegedly bombarded his classmates at a school in Sydney’s inner west with threats of violence and made reference to the actions of Australian-born terrorist Brenton Tarrant who killed 51 people in the Christchurch mosque massacre in 2019.

Students at the public high school reported the matter to teachers who contacted the police.

A NSW Police spokesperson said the Daily Telegraph basic information made them take the threats seriously.

Officers from Leichhardt Police Area Command went to the school around 2.30pm on September 14 and searched the boy’s bag and phone.

A police spokesperson said officers also executed a search warrant at his home and “seized property”.

As a result, the boy was charged with using a transportation service to threaten/harass/offend and stalk/intimidate with intent to cause fear of physical harm.

He was granted strict conditional bail to appear before a children’s court in October.

His parents were informed by the school.

School sources said a note was sent to parents alerting them of the incident and the action taken.

A Department for Education spokesperson said “the safety and wellbeing of our students is our schools’ top priority”.

“While we cannot comment in detail on this incident as it remains the subject of a police investigation, we can confirm that welfare supports are available to any student at the school who requires them.

Bloody bandages are seen on the road after the shooting at the Masjid Al Noor mosque in Christchurch on March 15, 2019.

Tarrant, born in Grafton NSW, was sentenced to life in prison in August 2020 for shooting several people at Christchurch’s Masjid Al Noor mosque and Linwood Islamic Centre, which he broadcast live on social media .