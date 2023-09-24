Megan Rapinoe says she will bow out from USWNT with ‘no regrets’ ahead of her final outing… while citing ‘off-field’ work as the proudest achievement of her international career

Rapinoe became famous in part because of her social and LGBT+ activism

She has also gained recognition for being a two-time world champion with the USA

Megan Rapinoe will retire from international football with no regrets about her time on and off the pitch, she told reporters ahead of her final match on Sunday.

The striker, who was recognized not only for being a two-time world champion but also for her activism, rose to prominence for her advocacy for LGBT+ rights, solidarity with NFL player Colin Kaepernick and her famous confrontation with former US President Donald Trump.

“The things off the field are the most meaningful to me and I think I’m most proud of leaving this team and leaving the game,” she said.

“Being so outspoken about racial justice or gay rights, I feel like the team has really stepped in and taken it upon themselves to be so much more of who we were on the field and really focus on that .’

“We have been a very special generation of players, but I think it says a lot about us that everything we have achieved on the pitch pales in comparison to what we have achieved off the pitch.”

Megan Rapinoe told reporters she will end her international football career with no regrets

Rapinoe rose to prominence for her LGBT+ activism and solidarity with Colin Kaepernick

She became a two-time world champion during her time as a star striker for the USWNT

Although the 38-year-old player will part ways with the US national team on Sunday when they take on South Africa in a friendly, she shows no signs of retiring from public life after a career in which she has advocated for social goals.

“I’m very excited to continue to be part of the growth of women’s sports, and not just football. I think we are in a very special time. I want to use my platform and my influence, but now I have more time for that.’

The Olympic champion was enthusiastic about the future of the national team, the potential of the new generation and the growth of the team culture as part of her activist legacy.

She highlighted players Naomi Girma, Trinity Rodman and Sophia Smith, particularly Girma’s focus on mental health advocacy.

Rapinoe will play her final NWSL regular season game with the OL Reign on October 6 against the Washington Spirit in Seattle.