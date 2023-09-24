Not Crazy or a Nazi? Liberal Org Run For Something Wants You for School Board

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

Amanda Litman, the co-founder of Run For Something, announced this week that the group would pump $10 million into local school board races that are being hijacked by the conservative Moms for Liberty group.

Litman tells The New Abnormal co-host Danielle Moodie she is determined to see progressive voices on school boards, adding that there is a very short list of qualities that potential candidates need in order to be supported by her organization.

