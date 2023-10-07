Mean Girls reunion! Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert appear to capitalize on iconic movie by filming an ad in LA – after talks stalled about cast returning for musical adaptation over money

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert enjoyed a mini Mean Girls reunion of sorts in Los Angeles on Friday.

The three have remained friends since the 2004 film, which was turned into a stage musical — and then into an upcoming feature film of the musical.

According to Vanity fairthe foursome were interested in participating, but negotiations stalled due to a ‘disrespectful’ salary offer.

Still, it seems like this upcoming commercial could help these three capitalize on the iconic film.

New mum Lindsay, 37, who announced the birth of her son Luai in July, stepped out in a black long-sleeved blouse and gray wide-leg trousers.

The Falling for Christmas star’s long red hair was styled in loose waves.

Amanda, 37, looked businesslike in black trousers, a bright pink top and a gray blazer with black chunky ankle boots.

The Dropout star’s long blonde hair was blow-dried straight and she wore camera-ready makeup in the bright sunshine.

She carried a microphone as a prop for the commercial they shot at a high school track and football field.

For another scene, Amanda was dressed in a bright pink dress with short sleeves and a black belt.

She wore flats for comfort as she walked to the set.

Lacey, 41, looked chic in a figure-hugging, sleeveless pink body-con dress with neutral-toned high heels as she walked along a silver convertible.

The Dancing Detective star’s long dark hair was styled in loose waves.

She also had make-up for the camera and was adorned with a diamond pendant.

It’s been almost twenty years since Mean Girls, the film that brought them together, was released to the public.

Chic: Lacey looked chic in a figure-hugging, sleeveless pink body con dress with neutral-toned high heels as she walked along a silver convertible. Amanda looked businesslike in black trousers and ankle boots with a bright pink blouse

New mom: New mom Lindsay, 37, who announced the birth of her son Luai in July, stepped out in a black long-sleeved blouse and gray wide-leg pants. The Falling for Christmas star’s long red hair was styled in loose waves

Clothing change: Amanda was dressed in a bright pink short-sleeved dress with a black belt for another scene

Written by Tina Fey and inspired by Rosalind Wiseman’s Queen Bees and Wannabes: Helping Your Daughter Survive Cliques, Gossip, Boyfriends, and Other Realities of Adolescence, the award-winning film continues to resonate with audiences of all ages.

In a social media post commemorating the comedy’s 19th anniversary, Lacey wrote, “I am forever grateful to have been a part of this special film. The friendships that were created continue to bring so much joy to my life.”

“Thank you to the fans for all the support and love over the years.”

Mean Girls Day was celebrated on October 3 when Paramount released the original film on TikTok in 23 different clips ranging from 60 seconds to 10 minutes.

20 years: It’s been almost 20 years since Mean Girls, starring Amanda and Lacey, along with Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams, was released in theaters

Musical: The Mean Girls Musical heads to theaters. Paramount intended to stream the film, but it did so well with test audiences that the studio decided to put the film on the big screen starting January 12.

Plastics: It appears none of the original Plastics, the clique led by Rachel McAdams in the 2004 film, will appear in the musical version due to what Vanity Fair reported was a “disrespectful” salary offer

That same day, the studio announced that the musical version based on the show would be released in theaters on January 12.

Australian actress Angourie Rice, 22, will take on the role of Cady Heron, created by Lindsay Lohan.

Reneé Rapp, who played Regina George, will also take to the stage to play the head of the Plastics clique in the upcoming release.

Rachel McAdams played the role in the 2004 film.

Love, Victor actress Bebe Wood will take over the role of Gretchen, originated by Lacey, and Karen, the role originated by Amanda, will be played by Avantika.

It doesn’t appear the original Plastics will appear in the musical.

The Mean Girls musical was originally going to be released via streaming, but the film played too well to test audiences and Paramount decided to release it on the big screen.

Mean Girls Musical will hit theaters on January 12.