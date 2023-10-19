rewrite this title ‘The smell of the dead is everywhere’ Horrifying images show ‘sea of bodies’ outside Gaza hospital and chaotic scenes during ‘hell fire’ that ripped through wards after devastating blast that killed hundreds

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Horrific video shows utter devastation wrought last night at Gaza’s largest hospital, with blood-soaked sheets covering sea of ​​victims of violent explosion as witnesses say ‘smell of bodies’ now wafts in the air.

Hundreds of people were killed when a huge fireball, described as “hell”, ravaged al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City at 7 p.m. on Tuesday evening, leaving carnage in its wake .

The source of the explosion remains aggressively contested, with a blame game erupting between Hamas and Israel, with terrorists claiming it was the result of an Israeli airstrike while the IDF accuses Islamic Jihad militants of botching the rocket fire.

A heavily muzzled video has now emerged showing corpses piling up outside the hospital, some barely covered by darkness as war-torn Gaza runs out of body bags.

MailOnline chose to show the graphic images, also shared by the BBC and other media outlets, to show the scale of the destruction at the hospital, where Palestine says at least 500 people were killed last night.

Now devastated and shocked relatives have been forced to sift through the piles of bodies to try to identify their loved ones, and traumatized health workers have had no choice but to continue treating the remaining patients. on the spot.

***WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT***

Heavily suppressed video shows corpses piling up outside the hospital.

Victims of last night’s huge explosion have had to be evacuated outside as the overflowing hospital continues to care for patients.

Dozens of bodies wrapped in cloth filled the hospital floor in the aftermath of the devastating strike

Footage, shared by the BBC and other media outlets, shows the ground covered in dead bodies as Palestine says at least 500 people were killed in the explosion.

Blood-soaked sheets cover victims of violent overnight explosion

Stunned crowds gathered to witness the unconscionable destruction of the health facility.

Pictured: Hospital building on fire after Tuesday night’s strike

Many more people now suffer even more horrific injuries, while the already overcrowded hospital is now inundated with more people injured in the explosion.

“They are all in a terrible situation,” said Mohammed Abu Selmia.

“A young woman whose limbs were amputated, a child whose intestines came out, many others who had limbs amputated, with bleeding in the brain, bleeding in the liver and spleen.”

Ghassan Abu Sittah, a doctor with the medical association Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) who was treating patients when the explosion took place, said: “We were operating at the hospital. There was a loud explosion and the ceiling of the operating room collapsed.

“Hospitals are not a target,” he said. “This bloodshed must stop. Enough is enough.’

Meanwhile, other doctors and local people were photographed scouring the area around the hospital looking for more bodies, with the death toll expected to rise further.

“There are dead bodies in the streets. Buildings are collapsing on their residents,” said Jamil Abdullah, a Palestinian-Swede, who hopes to flee the besieged enclave.

“The smell of the dead is everywhere.”

Observers say body bags are running low in Gaza, with corpses filling hospital floors having to be hidden in other materials.

The carnage was also evident in the chapel of the Christian-run hospital, with benches and other objects thrown by the force of the explosion.

Children sit in the back of an ambulance at Shifa Hospital after a huge explosion, which Palestine blames on Israeli airstrikes, ravaged the facility

A woman reacts by holding a pillow as she stands amid debris outside the Ahli Arab Hospital site

For 11 days, Israel has launched devastating strikes on Hamas-controlled Gaza – in retaliation for the killing of 1,400 people who were shot, mutilated or burned alive in shock cross-border attacks launched by Hamas on October 7.

Despite uncertainty over the causes of the explosion at the Christian-run Arab Ahli Hospital, international condemnation was swift and widespread.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said “responsibility for this crime must be clearly established” and “the perpetrators must be held to account.”

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire” and warned Israel against “collective punishment of the Palestinian people.”

Scene of destruction at Al Ahli hospital after an explosion in Gaza City on Tuesday. Terrorists from Israel and Hamas blame each other for the explosion.

From Tripoli to Tehran, there was a furious reaction across the Muslim world.

In Jordan, where millions of Palestinian refugees live, demonstrators attempted to storm the Israeli embassy.

In Lebanon, demonstrators clashed with security forces in front of the US embassy. Stones were thrown and a building was set on fire.

People inspect the area of ​​Al-Ahli hospital where hundreds of Palestinians were killed in an explosion that Israeli and Palestinian officials blamed each other on Wednesday

The US State Department has authorized the departure of “certain non-emergency personnel” from the Beirut embassy, ​​citing the “unpredictable security situation”.

Hezbollah, the powerful Iranian-backed Lebanese militant group, promised a “day of anger” on Wednesday.

Gaza’s health ministry said 2,778 Palestinians were killed and 9,700 injured. This was before the explosion that occurred Tuesday evening at the Arab al-Ahli hospital.

An estimated 1,200 more people in Gaza are believed to be buried under the rubble, alive or dead. More than 1,400 people were killed in Israel and at least 199 others, including children, were captured by Hamas and taken to Gaza, according to Israel.

Intensified bombings near towns in southern Gaza where Israel had ordered civilians to take refuge are shaking those gathered there.

Thousands of people trying to flee Gaza are gathered in Rafah, which has the territory’s only border crossing with Egypt. Mediators are pushing for a deal to allow aid in and refugees with foreign passports out.