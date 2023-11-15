Wed. Nov 15th, 2023

    Review: Barry Manilow’s ‘Harmony’ Strikes a Bum Note on Broadway

    Review: Barry Manilow's 'Harmony' Strikes a Bum Note on Broadway

    Harmony

    The seed of Barry Manilow and longtime collaborator Bruce Sussman’s Broadway show, Harmony: A New Musical (Barrymore Theatre, booking to Sept 1, 2024), is certainly fascinating. The Comedian Harmonists were one of the most successful musical performance groups in Europe in the years leading up to World War II. Half the Germany-based sextet was Jewish, half Gentile, and they are so little-known because their work was almost entirely destroyed by the Nazis.

    On Monday, the show opened on Broadway at the very deliberately chosen time of 11.18pm—“18” is a traditionally celebratory Jewish number (corresponding to the Hebrew word “chai” meaning “life”). The show also has a ticketing policy, “18 at 18,” wherein the first 18 people at the box office when it opens for every performance can buy a ticket for $18.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

