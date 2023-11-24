Best Black Friday gaming laptop deals: Up to $1,700 off Dell, Asus, Razer

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Gaming laptops are on sale now for Black Friday, including models from Dell, Asus, and Razer.

Black Friday 2023 is in full swing, and that means record-low prices on all sorts of products — including several fantastic Black Friday gaming laptop deals. Top gaming laptops from popular brands like Dell and Asus are seeing massive discounts, and even some high-end models are hitting all-time low prices. If you’ve been waiting to buy a powerful gaming laptop, now’s the time.

Some of the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals we’ve found include an all-time low price on the Razer Blade 14. And the Dell G15, which is one of our picks for the best budget gaming laptop, is down to only $1,000 — that’s a genuine steal.

Black Friday runs through midnight tonight, November 24. Some of these gaming laptop deals will last until Cyber Monday, but there’s no guarantee. Act now if you want to lock in a good deal before they’re gone, and check out our main Black Friday deals page for more sales.

Best Black Friday gaming laptop deals today

Black Friday gaming laptop deal FAQs

Is Black Friday a good time to buy a gaming laptop?

Yes! Black Friday is a good time to buy any product, of course, but gaming laptops are a special case: Not only do they get discounted because of Black Friday, but they’re also discounted because retailers are trying to clear out their stock before new models get announced and released next year.

For retailers, Black Friday gaming laptop sales are as much about getting rid of stock as they are about making money. That’s why so many laptops are hitting all-time low prices. There’s pretty much no better time to buy one.

Will a gaming laptop be as powerful as a gaming desktop?

It depends on what you’re comparing. A high-end gaming laptop will outpace a budget desktop, sure. But at the same price point, a gaming desktop is almost always going to be more powerful than a laptop.

There are a few reasons for this, but they mostly come down to size. The graphics cards inside of laptops are much smaller than desktop cards, since they need to fit in a tighter space. The same goes for the power supply. Smaller “mobile” hardware simply can’t output as much power as desktop hardware, even if the computers cost the same. And even if the two devices have the same listed specs — they both have an RTX 4060, for example — the laptop’s mobile version is still weaker.

With all that said, gaming laptops aren’t weak. For the large majority of users, even a budget gaming laptop will be enough to run all the apps and games they want. But if you want to play the latest games at max settings and perfect 4K resolutions without a stutter, you’ll need either a high-end gaming desktop or an extremely high-end laptop. Check out our gaming laptop vs. desktop comparison for more details on how they stack up.

What are the top gaming laptops?

There are dozens of great gaming laptops on the market, and a lot of them don’t actually differ much from one another. But without getting too into the weeds, these are the sorts of specs you want to look for in a great gaming laptop:

CPU: Intel Core 13th generation, or AMD Ryzen 70-seriesGraphics card: Nvidia RTX 40-series or 30Ti-seriesStorage: 512GB solid-state drive or higherRAM: 16GB DDR5 or higher

It might sound simplistic, but when it comes to PC hardware, the higher the number, the better. Laptops with older hardware, like 12th-generation Intel chips or standard 30-series Nvidia GPUs, aren’t bad — but laptops with current hardware are cheap enough now that they almost always provide more value.

For more recommendations about what sort of gaming laptop you might want, check out our guide to the best gaming laptops in 2023.

