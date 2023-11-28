Nebraska woman bags marriage proposal shortly after killing big buck on hunting trip

OMAHA, Neb.– A Nebraska woman proposed earlier this month, along with a lot of money, during a recent deer hunt.

Samantha Camenzind’s boyfriend not only gave her the first shot at the deer they spotted on a trail camera south of Lincoln, but then surprised her by popping the question in the middle of a photo shoot with the prized trophy: a giant buck with eleven teeth. on one side of the antlers and nine on the other side.

“Everyone has said they would marry him too if he let them shoot this big deer,” Camenzind, 28, who lives in Omaha, told the Omaha World-Herald.

In the three years they’ve been dating, one of the things the couple has bonded over is their shared love of hunting. They process and eat the meat of what they kill.

Cole Bures said he had no problem giving Camenzind the first chance

“I was just as excited as she was when she got it,” said the 32-year-old from Filley, Nebraska.

Bures then told Camenzind he wanted a professional photographer to take some photos to commemorate the big moment. Halfway through the photos, he got down on one knee and asked her to marry him so the photographer could capture exactly when she said yes.

Bures said he came up with the idea after a friend made a similar suggestion during a hunting trip to Alaska.

Their friends were amazed when they saw the photos.

“I don’t know if they were more shocked that we were engaged or by the size of the deer,” Camenzind said.

The two are aiming for a possible wedding date next fall, but she said it definitely won’t be during hunting season.